Mountain lion kills man and injures his brother in California

In a rare attack against humans, a mountain lion killed a man and injured his brother while the men were in a remote area of Northern California on Saturday, authorities said.

The brothers, 18 and 21, were in Georgetown, California, when the mountain lion attacked, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

About 1:13 pm Saturday, the younger brother called 911 to report that the two had been attacked in Georgetown, about 50 miles northeast of Sacramento, and that he had been separated from his brother.

The caller told authorities that he had “suffered traumatic injuries to his face” during the attack, according to the statement.

Deputies and paramedics arrived and helped the younger brother. Deputies then began searching and found the mountain lion crouched next to the older brother, officials said.

“The mountain lion was between the deputies and the subject on the ground,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies fired shots to scare off the animal so they could help the older brother. “Unfortunately, the male subject was deceased,” the statement said.