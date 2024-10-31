Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Mpox cases on African continent show 500% increase year-on-year

Nineteen African countries have seen more than 48,000 suspected mpox cases including 1,048 deaths so far this year, according to the public health agency's data.
Reuters
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 17:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2024, 17:04 IST
World newsWHOAfricaMonkeypox

Follow us on :

Follow Us