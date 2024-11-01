Home
Homeworld

My house in England burgled while I was in Pakistan for Test series: Ben Stokes

The burglary happened on October 17 when England were playing the second test against Pakistan and Stokes said items including his OBE medal, jewellery and valuables were stolen.
Reuters
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 20:21 IST

Published 31 October 2024, 20:21 IST
