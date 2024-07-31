Myanmar's junta terrorised a Rohingya Muslim town. Then rebels burned it down.

Like many other ethnic armies in the country, the Arakan Army, often called the AA, has been engaged in a brutal civil war against the junta since it overthrew Myanmar's civilian-led government in a 2021 coup. Founded in 2009, the Arakan Army has long fought the Myanmar state for the “liberation” of Rakhine and the creation of an autonomous enclave.

James Rodehaver, head of the UN office on human rights for Myanmar, told Reuters that “every indication” from his organisation's interviews with residents suggested the Arakan Army was responsible. He said residents described Arakan Army soldiers armed with petrol-soaked sticks setting fire to buildings, and that other potential “malefactors” like the junta were not in the area at the time.

His remarks are the first time the UN has indicated responsibility for the blaze. Their research was ongoing, he said. The findings by the UN and Reuters contradict comments made to Reuters by Arakan Army spokesman Khine Thu Kha on May 19 that the burning of Buthidaung was due to a junta airstrike before the militia took over the town.

Rodehaver told Reuters there was "no indication at all" of airstrikes having caused the fires and no reports of large explosions that typically suggest such attacks.

Nathan Ruser, an analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute think-tank, reviewed imagery of Buthidaung supplied by satellite firm Planet Labs before and after the blazes and said they perfectly match a ground campaign of arson attacks by the Arakan Army in northern Rakhine that he has closely studied.

“But it's almost impossible without on-the-ground investigation to fully rule out the possibility of airstrikes (by the junta) in the town itself,” Ruser said.

Presented with Reuters’ findings, Khine Thu Kha said that they were “groundless accusations” and that the rebel group had helped civilians without discriminating on the basis of religion.

“We, Arakan Army, did not burn anything,” he said. “There isn’t an innocent civilian who died because of our troops.”

Myanmar’s information ministry said in response to Reuters questions that the military did not ignite communal tensions or set fire to any parts of Buthidaung while it was under their control.

It said the military was a “legally recognized armed organization… conducting disciplined activities aimed at fully protecting and defending our country,” and attributed blame for the incidents to the Arakan Army, which it described as engaging in "terrorism.”

International watchdogs like Amnesty, as well as Rohingya activist groups, have previously accused the Arakan Army of abuses like abductions. It has always denied the allegations.

Reuters also found that the junta helped fuel the latest conflict between the Rakhine majority in the state and Rohingya by forcibly recruiting members of the Muslim minority - whom they previously sought to eliminate - to burn down their Rakhine neighbours' homes in Buthidaung earlier this year.

Two Rohingya men from Rakhine told Reuters that they had been abducted and conscripted this year by the junta, which is facing a severe manpower shortfall after major battlefield defeats in the civil war.

Three other former Rohingya residents of Buthidaung said they had seen local Rohingya being forcibly conscripted and deployed to burn the properties of Rakhine residents who had fled.

Some residents spoke on condition that only part of their names be used due to fear of retaliation. Ethnic Rakhine participated in the purge of the Rohingya in 2017, Reuters has previously reported.

The military's strategy of forcibly recruiting “thousands” of Rohingya is aimed at stoking communal divisions, said Thomas Andrews, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar.

“For Rohingya people, oppressed, scapegoated, exploited, and stuck between warring parties, the situation carries echoes of the lead-up to the genocidal violence of 2016 and 2017,” Andrews said.