Homeworld

News in Pics: August 5, 2023

Last Updated 05 August 2023, 02:29 IST

Tomatoes covered with newspapers are seen in baskets at a vegetable wholesale market in Navi Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo

Supporters of Congress celebrate after the Supreme Court suspended party leader Rahul Gandhi's defamation conviction. Credit: Reuters Photo

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during the ALGOP Summer Meeting in Montgomery, Alabama. Credit: Reuters Photo

A person is silhouetted in front of a wildfire near the village of Alassa, Cyprus. Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 05 August 2023, 02:29 IST)
World newsUnited StatesUkraineRussiaCyprus

