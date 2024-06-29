Home
world

News in Pics | June 29, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 29 June 2024, 04:36 IST
Last Updated : 29 June 2024, 04:36 IST

A migrant woman reacts at the Migrants Reception Station during a visit by Panama's President-elect Juan Raul Mulino (not pictured), in Lajas Blancas, Darien province, Panama, June 28, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Iranian women queue to vote at a polling station in a snap presidential election to choose a successor to Ebrahim Raisi following his death in a helicopter crash, in Tehran, Iran June 28, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Officials from the Forensic Science Laboratory Delhi stand near the portion of a canopy which collapsed following heavy rainfall, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India June 28, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Squatters rest in a room used as a common room of the place they live, which was once a school and is now occupied by squatter activist group Reclaim Croydon, in Croydon, south London, Britain, May 16, 2024. The Reclaim Croydon collective, a squatters' group, has taken over disused commercial premises to provide beds for the homeless, saying it is providing a community-based solution to a broken housing market.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People protest on a day of strike and resistance, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem, June 27, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 29 June 2024, 04:36 IST
World newsIn Pictures

