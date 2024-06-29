News in Pics | June 29, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Squatters rest in a room used as a common room of the place they live, which was once a school and is now occupied by squatter activist group Reclaim Croydon, in Croydon, south London, Britain, May 16, 2024. The Reclaim Croydon collective, a squatters' group, has taken over disused commercial premises to provide beds for the homeless, saying it is providing a community-based solution to a broken housing market.