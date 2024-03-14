JOIN US
world

News In Pics | March 14, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 14 March 2024, 00:51 IST

A drone view shows the La Paz River as the Emergency Declaration continues due to heavy rain, in La Paz, Bolivia March 13, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sits inside a tank during a military demonstration involving tank units, in North Korea, March 13, 2024 in this picture released on March 14, 2024, by the Korean Central News Agency. KCNA

Credit: KCNA via Reuters Photo

A new recruit of the 1st Da Vinci Wolves Separate Mechanized Battalion, named after Dmytro Kotsiubailo, attends a military exercise, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in an undisclosed location, in Central Ukraine March 12, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A girl feeds an elephant during Thailand's National Elephant Day celebration in the ancient city of Ayutthaya, Thailand, March 13, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 14 March 2024, 00:51 IST)
