News In Pics | March 14, 2024: Best photos from around the world

A drone view shows the La Paz River as the Emergency Declaration continues due to heavy rain, in La Paz, Bolivia March 13, 2024.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sits inside a tank during a military demonstration involving tank units, in North Korea, March 13, 2024 in this picture released on March 14, 2024, by the Korean Central News Agency. KCNA
Credit: KCNA via Reuters Photo
A new recruit of the 1st Da Vinci Wolves Separate Mechanized Battalion, named after Dmytro Kotsiubailo, attends a military exercise, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in an undisclosed location, in Central Ukraine March 12, 2024.
A girl feeds an elephant during Thailand's National Elephant Day celebration in the ancient city of Ayutthaya, Thailand, March 13, 2024.
(Published 14 March 2024, 00:51 IST)