News in Pics | October 11, 2024: Best photos from around the world

An aerial view shows the damaged Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays, in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, in St Petersburg, Florida US.
Women perform 'Dhunchi' dance during Durga Puja festival, at Durgabadi in Jaipur.
A drone view shows moored boats at the dry banks of Rio Amazonas during a drought in Santarem, Para state, Brazil.
Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, are seen at the Angel of the North in Gateshead, Britain.
Artists perform a dance during an aerial show ‘RoZéO’, at Jaigarh Fort in Jaipur.
A child dressed as a 'langoor' takes part in a religious procession, marking the Navratri festival and 'Langoor Mela' celebrations, at Durgiana temple in Amritsar.
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture to pay tribute to Ratan Tata at Puri beach in Odisha.
People gather to watch rams fight during Dasara festival celebrations, in Hubballi.
An artist prepares effigies of the demon king Ravana for the Dussehra festival celebration, in Prayagraj.
Published 11 October 2024, 01:23 IST