Homeworld

News in Pics | October 11, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 01:23 IST

An aerial view shows the damaged Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays, in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, in St Petersburg, Florida US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Women perform 'Dhunchi' dance during Durga Puja festival, at Durgabadi in Jaipur.

Credit: PTI Photo

A drone view shows moored boats at the dry banks of Rio Amazonas during a drought in Santarem, Para state, Brazil.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, are seen at the Angel of the North in Gateshead, Britain.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Artists perform a dance during an aerial show ‘RoZéO’, at Jaigarh Fort in Jaipur.

Credit: PTI Photo

A child dressed as a 'langoor' takes part in a religious procession, marking the Navratri festival and 'Langoor Mela' celebrations, at Durgiana temple in Amritsar.

Credit: PTI Photo

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture to pay tribute to Ratan Tata at Puri beach in Odisha.

Credit: PTI Photo

People gather to watch rams fight during Dasara festival celebrations, in Hubballi.

Credit: PTI Photo

An artist prepares effigies of the demon king Ravana for the Dussehra festival celebration, in Prayagraj.

Credit: PTI Photo

