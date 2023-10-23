JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | October 23, 2023

Last Updated 22 October 2023, 22:34 IST

Egyptian Red Crescent members and volunteers gather next to a truck carrying humanitarian aid as it drives through the Rafah crossing from the Egyptian side, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, Egypt October 22, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Argentina's presidential candidate Javier Milei speaks to the press, during Argentina's presidential election, in Buenos Aires, Argentina October 22, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Pan-Am Games - Santiago 2023 - Gymnastics - Centro de deportes colectivos, Santiago, Chile - October 22, 2023 Brazil's Rebeca Andrade in action on the balance beam during the women's team final. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

People take part in a pro-Palestinian protest, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Mexico City, Mexico October 22, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 22 October 2023, 22:34 IST)
