Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | September 15, 2023

Best photos from around the world.
Last Updated 15 September 2023, 00:42 IST

Follow Us

[object Object]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the foundation stone laying ceremony of petrochemicals complex at Bina refinery and other industrial projects, in Bina.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
[object Object]

Uruguay's players huddle after the match against France.

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pet a donkey during their visit to We Are Farming Minds charity at Kings Pitt Farm in Hereford, England.

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

Volunteers from the Beltrees Youth Movement sort clothes that are to be distributed to the displaced people, in the aftermath of the floods in Derna, Libya.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 September 2023, 00:42 IST)
World newsFranceEnglandLibya

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT