News in pics, September 21: Best pictures from around the world

Last Updated 21 September 2023, 01:18 IST

A cargo plane of United Parcel Service (UPS) sits on the tarmac at the state-run Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA), in Zumpango, Mexico, September 20, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A banner with the image of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar is seen at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple, site of his June 2023 killing, in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada September 20, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Bill Burns departs after a Ukraine briefing to the full U.S. Senate by top military leaders at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. September 20, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

World newsUnited StatesUSCanadaUnited Nations

