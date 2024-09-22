News in Pics | September 22, 2024: Best photos from around the world

A drone view shows people attending a protest against the Israeli government and to show support for the hostages who were kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel September 21, 2024
A man with a broom walks by a destroyed building days after intensive flooding in Stronie Slaskie, Poland, September 20, 2024.
People row kayaks on flooded fields near Szodliget, Hungary, September 21, 2024.
Iranian armed forces members march during the annual military parade in Tehran, Iran, September 21, 2024.
Guests ride a chain carousel on the day of the official opening of the 189th Oktoberfest, the world's largest beer festival in Munich, Germany, September 21, 2024.
Published 22 September 2024, 02:36 IST