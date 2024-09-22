Home
News in Pics | September 22, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 September 2024, 02:36 IST

A drone view shows people attending a protest against the Israeli government and to show support for the hostages who were kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel September 21, 2024

Credit: Reuters Photo

A man with a broom walks by a destroyed building days after intensive flooding in Stronie Slaskie, Poland, September 20, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People row kayaks on flooded fields near Szodliget, Hungary, September 21, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Iranian armed forces members march during the annual military parade in Tehran, Iran, September 21, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Guests ride a chain carousel on the day of the official opening of the 189th Oktoberfest, the world's largest beer festival in Munich, Germany, September 21, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 22 September 2024, 02:36 IST
