News in Pics, September 27 | Best pictures from around the world

Last Updated 27 September 2023, 03:45 IST

Shakurbasti-Mathura MEMU train which rammed into a platform at Mathura Junction late Tuesday.

Credit: PTI Photo

Rajya Sabha MP Eranna Kadadi, Lok Sabha MP Shyam Singh Yadav and BJP leader Dharmendra Kashap during their visit, at Clock Tower, Lal Chowk, in Srinagar.

Credit: PTI Photo

Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj Pande and the Chiefs of Armies/delegates of various countries pay homage at National War Memorial, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Members of a large group of migrants from Venezuela, who crossed the Rio Grande after sundown, climb through razor wire to finish their trip into the United States in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Demonstrators walk during a protest to mark the 9th anniversary of the 43 Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College's students' disappearance, in Mexico City.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The northern lights are seen in Fairbanks, Alaska, U.S. September 26, 2023 in this picture obtained from social media.

Credit: Reuters Photo

