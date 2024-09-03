Home
Homeworld

News in Pics | September 3, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 September 2024, 02:58 IST

A drone image shows moored boats in the River Sava's inlet, where water has been covered with algae that thrive in warm and polluted environment in Belgrade, Serbia, September 2, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People gather to protest against the government and to show support for the hostages who were kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel September 2, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A drone view shows part of the Guanabara bay, home of Green Sea Turtles, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 30, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

An explosion after a Russian missile strike is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian missile attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 2, 2024

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 03 September 2024, 02:58 IST
