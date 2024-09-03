News in Pics | September 3, 2024: Best photos from around the world

A drone image shows moored boats in the River Sava's inlet, where water has been covered with algae that thrive in warm and polluted environment in Belgrade, Serbia, September 2, 2024.
People gather to protest against the government and to show support for the hostages who were kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel September 2, 2024.
A drone view shows part of the Guanabara bay, home of Green Sea Turtles, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 30, 2024.
An explosion after a Russian missile strike is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian missile attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 2, 2024
Published 03 September 2024, 02:58 IST