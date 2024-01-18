Night curfew imposed in Comoros after president's re-election sparks protests

An overnight curfew has been imposed in the Indian Ocean nation of Comoros after violent protests against President Azali Assoumani's re-election rocked the archipelago, the interior ministry said.

Assoumani won a fourth five-year term after the country's electoral body on Tuesday declared him the winner of Sunday's election against five opponents.

The army fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the streets of the capital Moroni on Wednesday, while protesters were still on the streets in the north of the capital in the early hours of Thursday.

The interior ministry announced the curfew on Wednesday.