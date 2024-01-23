JOIN US
Homeworld

No imminent military threat from Russia towards any NATO ally: NATO Secretary General

NATO said that it was keeping up its deterrence with the largest exercise in decades set to kick off later his week.
Last Updated 23 January 2024, 09:39 IST

Brussels: NATO said on Tuesday that it does not see any imminent military threat from Russia towards any member of the alliance but was keeping up its deterrence with the largest exercise in decades set to kick off later his week.

"We do all of this to ensure that we have the ... forces in place to remove any room for miscalculation or misunderstanding in Moscow about our readiness to protect every inch of NATO territory, and as long as we do that, there will be no attack against the NATO territory," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.

(Published 23 January 2024, 09:39 IST)
