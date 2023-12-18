North Korean missile can reach anywhere in the US, Japan says

North Korea fired what appeared to be a long-range ballistic missile on Monday, South Korea and Japan said, its second missile launch in less than 12 hours as Pyongyang condemned a US-led show of force against the nuclear armed state.

The missile was fired from an area near the capital Pyongyang towards the sea off the North's east coast and flew about 1,000 kms (621 miles), South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Japan's coast guard said the suspected missile fell into the sea west of Hokkaido about an hour after launch.

Japan's NHK broadcaster said the missile reached a maximum altitude of more than 6,000 kms (3,728 miles), citing government officials.

NHK reported officials as saying it was likely an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which would underscore the North's efforts to advance its arsenal with longer range weapons that could potentially reach the mainland United States.

A missile fired at a lofted trajectory with such an apogee likely means the projectile is capable of reaching 15,000 kms (9,321 miles) on a normal trajectory, according to expert analysis of previous North Korean long-range missile test launches.

The area near the international airport serving Pyongyang is where the North previously launched ICBMs and is suspected to be the location of a missile assembly facility.

Last week, South Korea's deputy national security advisor said the North may be readying to launch an ICBM this month, declining to provide any details.

Monday's missile launch came after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile on Sunday night, flying about 570 km and falling into the ocean.

North Korea followed up that launch with a fiery statement condemning the United States for orchestrating what it called a "preview of a nuclear war," including the arrival of a nuclear-powered submarine in South Korea on Sunday.