Homeworld

Not the British, but Indian soldiers liberated us from Ottomans: Mayor of Israel's Haifa city

He made the remarks while addressing a gathering at the Indian cemetery of fallen soldiers during a ceremony to pay tributes to their bravery.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 10:04 IST
World newsIsrael

