Pak Army commando, six militants killed in gunfight in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

<p>Peshawar: A Pakistan Army commando and six militants were killed in a gunfight between security forces and terrorists during a search operation in the restive northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sources have said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on Saturday in the Lur Maudan area in Tirah Valley of Khyber district bordering Afghanistan.</p>.<p>A commando of the Pakistan Army was killed and another injured in the incident.</p>.<p>At least six terrorists were gunned down by security forces during the operation.</p>.<p>Sources said that heavy gunfire and explosions were heard from the area.</p>.<p>The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has been active in the area, with several attacks targeting security forces.</p>.<p>The Pakistani government has repeatedly accused the TTP of operating from sanctuaries in Afghanistan.</p>.<p>There has been an uptick in the incidents of terrorism in Pakistan since the Taliban took over the government in Kabul in 2021, dashing hopes in Islamabad that a friendly government in Afghanistan would help to tackle militancy.</p>.<p>The TTP was set up as an umbrella group of several militant outfits in 2007. The Pakistani government has officially declared the banned organisation as "Fitna al-Khawarij", a reference to a group in earlier Islamic history which was involved in violence.</p>