Pak security forces kill 7 terrorists in restive KP province

Peshawar: Pakistani security forces have killed seven terrorists trying to infiltrate the country's border with Afghanistan in the restive Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, the military said.

The security forces detected a movement of the seven terrorists near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the Spinkai area of Ghulam Khan in the tribal district of North Waziristan, the ISPR, the military’s media wing, said.

“The infiltrators were surrounded, effectively engaged and after an intense fire exchange, all seven territories were killed,” it added.

A large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was also recovered from the killed terrorists.

Pakistan has consistently been asking the Taliban-led interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

After the killing of the seven terrorists, the military again urged the interim rulers to fulfil their obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to securing its borders and eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR statement added.