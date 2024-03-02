Pakistan court confirms interim bail of Imran Khan in 4 cases related to May 9 violence and others

On May 9 last year, Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party workers vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander house), Mianwali air base, the ISI building in Faisalabad, and the Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.