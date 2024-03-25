Pakistan President Zardari, PM Sharif wish people on Holi

In a statement on Sunday, the former foreign minister and son of President Zardari highlighted the importance of fostering inclusivity and respect for diverse cultural traditions within the nation.

He said, "Holi serves as a reminder of the shared humanity that transcends religious or cultural differences."

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also felicitated the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi and announced a special Holi package for 700 Hindu families.