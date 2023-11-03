JOIN US
Homeworld

Pakistan SC verdict to stop military trials of civilians may not apply to Kulbhushan Jadhav: FO

"There are laws of Pakistan with respect to espionage by foreign agents and we are confident that the punishments which have been accorded to Commander Kulbhushan are in line with Pakistan’s laws," Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said.
Last Updated 03 November 2023, 03:18 IST

Islamabad: Pakistan said on Thursday that the decision of the Supreme Court to stop the military authorities from trial of civilians may not apply to Indian death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case.

The apex court in a landmark judgment on October 23 declared as null and void the military trial of civilians arrested after May 9 violence.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch was asked at the weekly media briefing about the impact of the judgment on the case of 53-year-old Jadhav.

'I would have to check with our legal team but my understanding is that this is different as it pertains to an individual who was a serving naval officer of India...,' she said in response to a question.

'There are laws of Pakistan with respect to espionage by foreign agents and we are confident that the punishments which have been accorded to Commander Kulbhushan are in line with Pakistan’s laws,' she added.

Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. India approached the International Court of Justice against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence.

After hearing both sides, the Hague-based ICJ issued a verdict in July, 2019, asking Pakistan to give India consular access to Jadhav and also ensure review of his conviction.

