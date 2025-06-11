Menu
Pakistani man extradited to US from Canada over plot to attack Jewish centre on Oct 7 anniversary

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, also known as Shahzeb Jadoon, was extradited to the US on Tuesday in connection with an indictment filed in the Southern District of New York, the Department of Justice said in a press release.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 06:04 IST

Published 11 June 2025, 06:04 IST
