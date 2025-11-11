Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Partition of Gaza a looming risk as Trump's plan falters

Six European officials told Reuters it was effectively stalled and that reconstruction now appeared likely to be limited to the Israel- controlled area.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 13:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2025, 13:11 IST
World newsIsraelHamasGazarelief

Follow us on :

Follow Us