Philippines protests China's annual fishing ban

Manila: The Philippines has protested China's imposition of a unilateral four-month long fishing ban in the South China Sea, its foreign ministry said on Monday.

The annual imposition of a fishing ban raises tensions in the South China Sea, the foreign ministry said, calling on Beijing to "cease and desist" from "illegal actions" that violate the Philippines' sovereignty and sovereign rights.

China imposes an annual fishing ban on South China Sea waters and the Philippines routinely opposes it. This year's ban is expected to last until September.

The Philippines' foreign affairs department (DFA) has protested the ban through a diplomatic note, saying the fishing moratorium covers waters within its maritime zones.

"The Philippines stressed that the unilateral imposition of the fishing moratorium raises tensions in the West Philippine Sea and the South China Sea," the DFA said in a statement.