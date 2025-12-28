Menu
Homeworld

President extends state of public emergency in Sri Lanka

The president is empowered to impose a state of emergency limited to one month at a time. It can be extended monthly but must be ratified by parliament within a week.
Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 16:58 IST
Published 28 December 2025, 16:58 IST
World newsSri Lanka

