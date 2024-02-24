Pro-Trump internet trolls escalate ugly attacks on Nikki Haley

The tide against Haley began soon after the Iowa caucuses, when it became clear that she, not DeSantis, represented Trump’s strongest challenger. At first, the content focused on her foreign policy stance, accusing her of being a “warmonger” and attacking some of her policy decisions as South Carolina’s governor. Although Haley mostly sought to stay above the fray, her son, Nalin, was willing to hit back at her rivals on social media platforms with his own memes and quips.

The tone of the attacks changed drastically after The Daily Mail published a story January 19 that dredged up old allegations that Haley had engaged in two extramarital affairs in 2008, two years before she was first elected governor. Haley has long denied the accusations, but the article prompted a blitz of content on X, formerly known as Twitter, and other social media platforms depicting her in highly sexualised ways.

The posts, often obscene and employing artificial intelligence to manipulate images or mimic Haley’s voice, did away with traditional political critique, trying instead to cast an opponent as someone with loose morals. Some posts were created by a team of internet trolls that calls itself Trump’s Online War Machine.

Karen Kedrowski, the director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University, said the content captured the combination of sexist and racist overtones meant to rob targets of authority and convert them into objects of ridicule. The type of harassment, she and other analysts said, can be particularly damaging for female candidates.

“It reduces women down to being sexual objects,” she said. That can open the door to more dangerous threats or physical violence, she added, pointing to how Haley has been a target of “swatting,” hoax emergency calls that have sent authorities scrambling to her door.

Interest in Haley appeared to wane this month as Trump began looking past the primaries toward the general election and MAGA’s internet gladiators pivoted to attacking President Joe Biden and Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney responsible for bringing criminal charges against Trump that accuse him of interfering with the 2020 election in Georgia. But with the South Carolina primary just days away, Haley has come back into focus.

Haley’s supporters and allies see Trump and his staff as responsible for helping fuel the online vitriol. As Haley first started to climb in the polls last year, the former president began calling her “birdbrain.” His top advisers have followed suit and often describe her as “stupid” in online posts. Trump himself, on his social media site, amplified a report sowing doubt about her citizenship.

Haley has fired back at some of the attacks coming from Trump, albeit with mixed results. Her campaign, whose top staff members are women and which has a national coalition of highly active female volunteers, initially and gleefully pointed to the “birdbrain” insults as evidence that the Trump camp was worried about her momentum. Lately, she has stepped up her criticism of the former president, blasting him as “unhinged” and a grumpy old man. Her attacks on Trump’s age and mental fitness have not always landed with some of her supporters, who have said they prefer her previous refusal to get personal.