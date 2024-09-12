Putin invites PM Modi for BRICS summit next month as NSA Doval meets Russian President

Putin, speaking at a panel discussion at the Eastern Economic Forum in Russian city of Vladivostok last Thursday named India, Brazil and China as possible intermediaries that could play a role in resolving the conflict "First of all, it is the Chinese People's Republic, Brazil and India -- I am in contact with my partners and I have no doubt that the leaders of these countries -- and we have relations of trust and confidence with one another -- will be really interested and provide a helping hand," he said.