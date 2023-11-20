Putin to present Russian view on world situation at G20 virtual summit hosted by India

The Kremlin said on Monday that President Vladimir Putin will set out Russia's view of what it sees as the "deeply unstable world situation" when he addresses an upcoming virtual G20 summit on November 22.

Russian state TV presenter Pavel Zarubin said on his Telegram channel on Sunday that it would be the "first event in a long time" including both Putin and Western leaders.

According to the state RIA news agency, the G20 virtual summit will be held on Wednesday.

The virtual summit will be led by India and hosted by PM Narendra Modi.