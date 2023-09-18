Relief efforts in Libya turn to disease prevention, as hopes for finding survivors dim

Academics had warned before the disaster that storms could overwhelm the dams protecting Derna, leaving the city vulnerable to flood risk. Climate change had hardened the land, making it less absorbent of runoff water, and experts have argued that the dam was built by engineers who had not accounted for the increasing likelihood of more intense storms. The risks were compounded, experts said, by the neglect of local authorities in maintaining the dam as the country endured political strife, with one government based in the east and another in the west.