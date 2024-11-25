Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Republican Rand Paul opposes Trump talk of using military in deportations

Paul said agents from the FBI, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the US Customs and Border Protection agency could carry out these deportations.
Reuters
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 19:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2024, 19:55 IST
World newsUnited StatesUS news

Follow us on :

Follow Us