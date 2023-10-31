Riot over plane from Israel alarms Jews and draws condemnation

At least 20 people were injured in the riot, and dozens were arrested. The government in the predominantly Muslim republic said Monday that the outburst had been calmed and vowed to prevent further clashes. Russian aviation authorities said the airport, in Makhachkala, the republic’s capital, would reopen Tuesday.

The uprising highlighted the challenges the Kremlin faces in managing the various parts of its vast multiethnic and multireligious country. Ethnic tensions in the North Caucasus are a major risk factor for overall Russian stability, given the region’s recent history of war, and incidents of terrorism in Chechnya and Dagestan.