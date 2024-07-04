Home
Russia hit gas facility in Ukraine's Poltava region: Ukraine's energy ministry

An unspecified infrastructure as well as the facility of the gas producer Ukrgasvydobyvannia were damaged in the strike, the ministry said on Telegram.
Reuters
Last Updated : 04 July 2024, 12:38 IST
Last Updated : 04 July 2024, 12:38 IST

A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's Poltava region on Wednesday damaged gas infrastructure, killing one person and injuring three more, Ukraine's energy ministry said on Thursday.

An unspecified infrastructure as well as the facility of the gas producer Ukrgasvydobyvannia were damaged in the strike, the ministry said on Telegram.

Ukraine's air forces said on Wednesday they downed a Russian missile over the region but the regional governor reported damage done by debris.

Published 04 July 2024, 12:38 IST
World newsUkraineRussia

