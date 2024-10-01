Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Russia orders Discord to remove almost 1,000 posts it says contain illegal materials

Russia has for several years ordered foreign technology platforms to remove content it regards as illegal, issuing relatively small, but regular fines when it sees failures to comply.
Reuters
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 10:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 10:38 IST
World newsRussiaDiscord

Follow us on :

Follow Us