<p>Russia is still awaiting US clarification of President Donald Trump's remarks on resuming nuclear testing, TASS state news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying late on Tuesday.</p><p>Trump had ordered in late October testing of nuclear weapons in the United States, saying the U.S. could not fall behind Russia and China. Peskov said neither Russia nor China had resumed testing.</p><p>"We simply can't say at this point what exactly the U.S. president has in mind," Peskov said.</p>