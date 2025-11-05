Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Russia still awaits US clarifications on nuclear tests, TASS cites Kremlin

Peskov said, 'We simply can't say at this point what exactly the U.S. president has in mind.'
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 01:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 01:28 IST
World newsUSRussiaKremlinNuclear Test

Follow us on :

Follow Us