Russian missiles pound several Ukrainian regions, officials say

Although the exact targets of the attack and the scale of the damage were not immediately clear, the assault came as Russia has stepped up its airstrikes against Ukraine in recent days, in what appears to be a strategy to degrade Ukrainian industrial and military capabilities and to wear down Ukrainian morale as the war drags on.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine said last week that Russia had launched some 300 missiles and more than 200 attack drones against his country in attacks around the new year. The United Nations said Saturday that 120 civilians had been killed across Ukraine and nearly 480 others injured since Dec. 29.

Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s interior minister, said that the attack Monday had targeted regions across the country, from Khmelnytskyi in the west to Kharkiv in the northeast, adding that rescue workers were trying to pull people from under the rubble.

Unlike previous attacks, the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, was not hit Monday. That might be because the city is well-protected by powerful air defense systems which are able to shoot down most incoming missiles.

Some cities, such as Kryvyi Rih in the southeastern Dneprotrovsk region, which was attacked Monday, are less well-defended and are easier targets for Moscow.

Oleksii Kuleba, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, said Kryvyi Rih had suffered a “massive missile attack” that had killed a woman as well as damaging gas stations and administrative and residential buildings and causing power outages.