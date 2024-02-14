Russia's airstrikes hit hospital, injuring several in east Ukraine: Donetsk Governor Vadym Filashkin

The attack followed a strike on Selydove late on Tuesday that destroyed 12 apartments in a five-storey residential building and injured at least four people, including two children, Filashkin said.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports. There was no immediate response from Russia's defence ministry to a request for comment.

Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in strikes on each other's territories. Both sides say their air attacks, often away from the front line, have a goal to destroy critical energy, military and transport infrastructure.

The town of Selydove, which had a pre-war population of around 24,000, has come under increased Russian airstrikes in recent weeks, Ukrainian officials have said.

The Donetsk region, 57 per cent of which is now occupied by Russia, has been at the forefront of war since 2014, when Russian-backed proxies seized the region's capital city, also called Donetsk, as well as many other large towns.