San Francisco bakery restricts entry of cops in uniform, sparks controversy

Amid the ongoing buzz over a Seattle police officer ‘joking’ about an Indian student who was hit and run by a patrol car, a San-Francisco based bakery has made headlines for refusing to serve police officials in uniform and those carrying weapons.

"NO COPS ALLOWED. That's the confirmed policy of the bakery chain Reem’s. One of our officers was denied service last weekend because he was in uniform. Reem’s confirms that they will not serve anyone armed and in uniform. Presumably, this includes members of the US military,” the San Francisco Police Officers’ Association (POA) posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) calling out the bakery.