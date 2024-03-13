Search on for missing Indonesian boat crew after 11 found alive at sea

Jakarta: Rescue teams searched waters in central Indonesia on Wednesday for 24 fishermen missing since their boat sank on the weekend, with hopes kept alive by the discovery a day ago of 11 survivors who had been floating at sea for three days.

The boat with 37 crew went down on Saturday near Selayar Island off South Sulawesi province, according to the search and rescue agency, with 11 survivors in life jackets spotted by fishermen only on Tuesday. Two other crew were found dead.