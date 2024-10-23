'Shunned' out of UK Royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aim for 'Golden Visa' in Portugal

<p>British Royals <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/prince-harry">Prince Harry</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/meghan-markle">Meghan Markle</a> seemingly have found a new European refuge in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/portugal">Portugal</a> after they were practically 'shunned' out of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-kingdom">UK</a> Royal family by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/king-charles">King Charles</a>. In the Iberian Peninsula, the couple is now reportedly looking to gain the country's famed 'Golden Visa', with Meghan not having gained her British citizenship yet.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13967137/prince-harry-meghan-markle-buy-home-europe.html" rel="nofollow">According</a> to the <em>Daily Mail</em>, with the King having evicted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Frogmore Cottage at Windsor last year, the California-based couple had to find refuge in Europe. Furthermore, UK police protection was also rescinded from Prince Harry. All of this, a result of the fallout after Harry’s book, <em>Spare</em>, was published in January 2023.</p><p>Thus, in an attempt to find a foothold on the continent, the couple have reportedly bought a house in Portugal, close to fellow Royals Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.</p><p>Portugal is also known as one of the safest countries in Europe, which will likely relieve some tension from the Duke, who reportedly is paranoid about the safety of himself, his wife and their child.</p>.Britain's King Charles to be offered high chief title in Samoa.<p>The purchase of a home in Portugal also allows the couple to avail the country's 'Golden Visa'. The residency visa allows those who invest a minimum of €500,000 in local Portuguese businesses to travel visa-free in Europe’s Schengen Area and the right to live, work, and study in Portugal.</p>.<p>Marrying into the Royal family didn't provide Meghan Markle with an automatic British citizenship. Like others, she was asked to apply, and never fulfilled the criteria to receive it. As such, the Portuguese program will appeal to her.</p>.<p>Residing in Portugal also means that the couple will remain close to UK, with an eye on mending relationships in the future. The presence of Princess Eugenie is also an added advantage to boost the same, as she is known to be sympathetic towards the Royals of Sussex, and still in the graces of the King. </p>