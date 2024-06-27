Home
Slovak train crash kills five people, injures at least five others

The collision occurred near Nove Zamky, 110 km east of the capital Bratislava, as the international train travelled from Prague to Budapest.
Reuters
Last Updated : 27 June 2024, 17:47 IST
A Slovak train crash with a bus killed five people and injured at least five others, emergency services said on Thursday.

"According to information from intervening crews, five people suffered injuries that they were unable to survive, and at least five other people are injured," emergency services said on Facebook.

The collision occurred near Nove Zamky, 110 km east of the capital Bratislava, as the international train travelled from Prague to Budapest, according to local media.

Published 27 June 2024, 17:47 IST
Train CrashWorld newsSlovakia

