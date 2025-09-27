<p>Seoul: South Korea is unable to pay $350 billion upfront in investment in the United States as President Donald Trump suggested under a deal to cut tariffs and is seeking an alternative solution, Seoul's presidential adviser said on Saturday.</p><p>Since a handshake deal by the allies' leaders in July to lower US tariffs to 15 per cent from 25 per cent as Trump earlier imposed, South Korea has said the $350 billion in investment would be in the form of loans and loan guarantees as well as equity.</p><p>Trump in remarks this week said South Korea would provide the investment "upfront", despite Seoul's contention that kind of outlay could plunge Asia's fourth largest economy into a financial crisis.</p><p>"The position we're talking about is not a negotiating tactic, but rather, it is objectively and realistically not a level we are able to handle," South Korea's National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said on <em>Channel A News television.</em></p><p>"We are not able to pay $350 billion in cash," he said.</p>.Donald Trump slaps 100% tariff on imported drugs from October 1.<p>South Korea, which pledged $350 billion toward US projects in July, has balked at US demands for control over the funds and South Korean officials say talks to formalise their trade deal are at a deadlock.</p><p>On Thursday, Trump touted the amount of money he said his sweeping tariffs are bringing into the United States, saying: "We have in Japan it's $550 billion, South Korea's $350 billion. That's upfront."</p><p>Last week South Korean President Lee Jae Myung told Reuters that without safeguards such as a currency swap, South Korea's economy, with foreign exchange reserves of $410 billion, would plunge into a crisis if it were made to make a massive outlay.</p><p>Wi, the top security adviser to Lee, said nobody would question South Korea's position on the feasibility of the amount if it were required as a cash payment upfront.</p><p>"We're discussing alternatives," he said, adding Seoul is targeting a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) grouping hosted by South Korea next month, which Trump is expected to attend, to finalise the trade deal with Washington.</p>