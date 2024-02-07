South Korea, Qatar defence ministers agree to boost military ties

Seoul: The defence ministers of South Korea and Qatar have agreed to expand joint military training and strengthen bilateral cooperation, Seoul's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday, amid a push by Seoul to boost global arms sales.

Seoul's Defence Minister Shin Won-Sik met his counterpart Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah in Qatar on Tuesday where they also signed an agreement to hold regular ministerial-level talks and establish a foundation for bilateral defence cooperation, the ministry said in a press release.

Shin embarked on a seven-day trip to the Middle East last week, during which he also travelled to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, where he attended the World Defense Show.