JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

South Korean member of parliament Bae Hyun-jin attacked

The lawmaker had been struck in the head with an object by an unidentified assailant on a street in the affluent Gangnam district of the capital Seoul.
Last Updated 25 January 2024, 10:01 IST

Follow Us

Seoul: A South Korean member of parliament for the ruling People Power Party was rushed to hospital after being attacked on Thursday, Yonhap news agency reported, adding that her attacker was arrested on the scene.

Other news outlets said the lawmaker, Bae Hyun-jin, had been struck in the head with an object by an unidentified assailant on a street in the affluent Gangnam district of the capital Seoul and that she had been bleeding when taken to the hospital.

Her party and the Gangnam police station were not immediately available for comment.

The leader of South Korea's opposition Democratic Party Lee Jae-myung was stabbed with a knife in the neck earlier in January and underwent surgery to repair a lacerated blood vessel. Lee left hospital eight days later.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 January 2024, 10:01 IST)
World newsSouth KoreaParliament

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT