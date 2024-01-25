South Korean member of parliament Bae Hyun-jin attacked

Seoul: A South Korean member of parliament for the ruling People Power Party was rushed to hospital after being attacked on Thursday, Yonhap news agency reported, adding that her attacker was arrested on the scene.

Other news outlets said the lawmaker, Bae Hyun-jin, had been struck in the head with an object by an unidentified assailant on a street in the affluent Gangnam district of the capital Seoul and that she had been bleeding when taken to the hospital.