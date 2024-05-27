Home
Spain to ask European Union partners to back International Court of Justice over Israel

The Spanish Foreign Minister said that he will ask the other 26 European Union member states to issue official backing to the International Court of Justice and take steps to ensure Israel respects its decisions.
Reuters
Last Updated : 27 May 2024, 08:07 IST
Last Updated : 27 May 2024, 08:07 IST

Madrid: Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Monday that he will ask the other 26 European Union member states to issue official backing to the International Court of Justice and take steps to ensure Israel respects its decisions.

"I am going to ask the other 26 partners to declare the backing of the International Court of Justice and its decision, and also, if Israel continues to pursue against that opinion of the Court, we will try to take the right measures to enforce that decision," he told reporters in Brussels during a joint news conference with his Irish and Norwegian counterparts.

Published 27 May 2024, 08:07 IST
