Student, 10, dies after stabbing near Japanese school in China

Beijing: A 10-year-old student was fatally stabbed near a Japanese school in southern China on Wednesday, according to the Japanese and Chinese foreign ministries, in what appeared to be the latest in a spate of knife attacks on foreigners in the country.

A 44-year-old man, surnamed Zhong, was in custody, according to a statement from the police in Shenzhen, the city where the attack occurred. The student was taken to a hospital, but died early Thursday of injuries sustained in the attack, the Japanese Embassy in China said.

Neither the Chinese nor the Japanese authorities specified the nationality of the victim, whose surname is Shen, according to the Shenzhen police. (The Chinese character Shen can also be used for surnames in Japan.)

But students at the Shenzhen Japanese School, near which the stabbing occurred, must be Japanese nationals, according to its website. And at a regularly scheduled news conference Wednesday, Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, said the government would continue to take “effective measures” to protect “the safety of all foreigners in China.”

A string of recent attacks has fueled fears that xenophobia and nationalism in China — which have been on the rise for years, often fanned by the government — are spilling over into violence. In June, four American teachers were stabbed in Jilin, a northern city; later that month, a Japanese woman and her child were attacked with a knife in Suzhou, a city in the east.

The Chinese government described each of those attacks as an isolated incident and said the assailants had not targeted citizens of any particular country. It insisted that the attacks could have happened anywhere in the world.

But soon after the Suzhou incident, several major social media platforms pledged to crack down on hate speech that targeted Japanese or incited “extreme nationalism.”

Japan’s consul general in Guangzhou, Yoshiko Kijima, who oversees a region that includes Shenzhen, told reporters Thursday that she had met with a Chinese official and requested that the “truth of the incident be revealed and explained,” referring to the assailant’s motive.

China’s ruling Communist Party has often encouraged nationalist emotions as a way of rallying support for its rule.

That is especially true when it comes to Japan. Imperial Japan’s invasion of China in the 1930s, which continued through the end of World War II, has shadowed the countries’ relationship ever since. And the stabbing Wednesday occurred on an especially sensitive date: The Communist Party regards Sept. 18, 1931, as the beginning of the invasion.