Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Super Typhoon Fung-wong in Philippines: 1 million people evacuated; 2 dead

"We heard on the news that the typhoon is very strong, so we evacuated early," said Christopher Sanchez, 50, who camped with his family on a basketball court in Isabela province on Luzon.
Last Updated : 09 November 2025, 22:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2025, 22:09 IST
PhilippinesTyphoon

Follow us on :

Follow Us