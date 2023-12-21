Supreme Court unlikely to uphold Colorado ruling disqualifying Trump

By Noah Feldman

In a remarkable plot twist, the Colorado Supreme Court has found that former President Donald Trump must be excluded from the state’s primary ballot because he engaged in insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Now the pressure is on the US Supreme Court to decide whether Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, on which the Colorado court relied, truly does block Trump from the ballot.

This would be a historic case, to say the least. If the justices rule directly on whether Trump is disqualified under the Constitution, their ruling would apply in every state, not only Colorado.

If you’re one of those people who want the justices to save us from the shame and danger of reelecting a president who tried to break democracy in his first term, try not to get too hopeful. Given the unprecedented nature of the case and the court’s composition, it’s likely that the justices will overturn the Colorado decision.

The high court has several means at its disposal to overturn the Colorado ruling, none of which are ideal from the standpoint of the conservative majority. But all are at least conceivable. To see the justices’ options, here’s a short tour through the main points of the Colorado decision.

First, the state court claimed the authority to consider whether the federal Constitution does indeed bar Trump from the state primary ballot. To do so, it relied on an opinion by Justice Neil Gorsuch (when he was still an appellate judge) upholding a 2012 decision by the Colorado secretary of state to keep a naturalized citizen off the presidential ballot. The Supreme Court could distinguish or reject that part of the opinion, saying the state court doesn’t have the authority to rule on those matters, but only at the cost of some apparent inconsistency.

Second, there’s Griffin’s Case, the most important one ever to address Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. Griffin’s Case held that the bar on insurrectionists holding office doesn’t go into effect unless Congress passes a law providing for its execution, which it has not done. Written by Salmon P. Chase in 1869 when he was Chief Justice of the United States but sitting as a circuit judge, Griffin’s Case isn’t technically binding precedent. Following the lead of a couple of academic articles, the Colorado court also rejected Chase’s opinion as a poor reading of the 14th Amendment because its other sections don’t seem to require congressional action to go into practical effect.

In my own view, Griffin’s Case needs to be taken more seriously. Even if you think it was wrongly decided, the decision created the background legal circumstances where the Supreme Court hasn’t subsequently ever applied Section 3. That’s what precedent is all about. The justices could hold that the precedent of Griffin’s Case gives them the ability to reverse the Colorado decision, but that would put the conservatives in an awkward position, given their willingness to overturn even strong precedents like Roe v. Wade.