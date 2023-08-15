Suspected air strike kills 26 in Ethiopia's Amhara region

The suspected strike hit the town centre of Finote Selam on Sunday, said the hospital official, who asked not to be named for security reasons.

The hospital official said four people died at the hospital and another 22 either at the scene or on their way to hospital. Fifty-five more are being treated for injuries sustained in the explosion, the official said.

Tikikil Kumlachew, a university teacher who was visiting a relative in the hospital from an unrelated incident, said he had seen 14 bodies there and been told by a medical worker that another 12 had died.

"The explosion shook the city. I don't know if it was a drone or something else. But it fell from the sky," he said.

In its statement on Monday, the EHRC said it had received credible reports that strikes and shelling in Finote Selam and other towns had resulted in civilian casualties, without specifying when these events occurred.

EHRC's statement said its investigators had documented a variety of incidents since the conflict started, including the killing of protesters who blocked roads, the looting of weapons and ammunition from police stations and prisons, and the targeting of Amhara regional administration officials.

In Amhara's capital Bahir Dar, civilians were killed on the streets or outside their houses, EHRC said, adding there were credible reports of "many civilian casualties" in Gondar, the region's second biggest city, and extra-judicial killings by security forces in Shewa Robit.

In Addis Ababa, the capital, there have also been widespread arrests of civilians of ethnic Amhara origin, it said.